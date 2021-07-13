Website design from scratch

Design Brief

Hello, expert web designers and developers!

We are looking for a website developing agency to develop our custom website from scratch. We’re a people engagement company that identifies and matches opportunities for salespeople. We don't want to use themes or existing templates. We want our own custom design and layout that speaks to our audience and is in line with our branding.

We want an agency that can collaborate with us and not just follow instructions. You'll be part of the creation and you will definitely have the ability to release all creative juices on this project while having the freedom to speak your mind.

We want our website to be user-friendly (both from our end and our target market's end). We want it to have a personality that will leave an impression - bold, fresh and different. We recognize the power of creativity and have high standards when it comes to design, so this project is 80% UX/UI design and 20% technical.

For reference, we want to achieve something as creative and out of the box like this: https://www.heytempo.com

We’d like the following pages on our website:

Home page

About Us

B2B Landing Page

B2C Landing page

Blog Page

Careers Page

Newsroom Page

Contact Us

Privacy Policy

Cookies Policy

FAQ’s Page

You will work closely with our Marketing Team, our Branding expert, and the Managing Director to continue rolling out new features to our website. In your proposal, please share a summary of your experience and include 3-5 websites that you’ve developed from scratch where you were able to put in your best creative ideas.

We deploy funnels to capture information from our candidates. We would like to save it for future reference and optimize the candidate’s experience on our website (where they won’t have to enter the details for every new job posted).

To complete all the deliverables, the right developer will have experience in the following:

Experience transforming website wireframes into responsive web pages

Experience ensuring websites are high-performing and following SEO best practices

On-going optimization

Can work collaboratively with a small, cross-functional team

Implement unit tests and other automated tests as appropriate.

Develop and maintain clear and complete documentation and SOPs

Test own work with a view to minimal work items being returned for defects to be fixed

Troubleshoot, identify root causes of, and fix complex technical issues

Periodic Reporting

Database and CRM Integration

Chatbot Development and Integration

Details of the Knowledge, Skills & Experience required for this project:

2+ years experience in web design and development

2+ years previous UI/UX design expertise

Ability to optimize websites for high scores on Google PageSpeed Insights and Google

Lighthouse

Experience troubleshooting complex production issues

Experience developing and integrating chatbots.

We’re excited to be working with you. Please let us know what you need from us to get you started (apart from the company’s description), we’ll make sure to include it in the brief we send to you if you’re shortlisted. Also, please start your proposal with "Hi TC team" so that we know you’ve read it thoroughly, failure to do so will result in immediate rejection.

Only apply if you are comfortable with video meetings. We’re a small company that really likes to transfer energies via video calls and transcend borders as much as we can.

We also look for the following qualities in people with work:

Motivated with a collaborative and growth mindset

Committed to a culture of trust, transparency, and accountability

Well organized with superb attention to detail

Dedicated to the speed of delivery without compromising on quality

Best of Luck! Looking forward to your proposals.