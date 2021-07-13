Back
Design Brief

UI for Web-based platform

Hi Everyone,

I’m looking for a skilled front-end designer/developer who has experience with web-based projects and chrome extensions.

The assignment is to take existing user stories, collaborate with a team, and design a clean UI. Then, work with our backend developer to build the UI.

Please provide a link to your:

  • Portfolio with relevant projects
  • Hourly rate
  • Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen
  • Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen

Requirements

  • Proven experience
  • Responsiveness
  • English speaker
  • Organizing working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc)

Thanks so much!


Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 13, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
Cce69ea2f6632cae5421b99d145fdfdc
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner