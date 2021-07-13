Design Brief
UI for Web-based platform
Hi Everyone,
I’m looking for a skilled front-end designer/developer who has experience with web-based projects and chrome extensions.
The assignment is to take existing user stories, collaborate with a team, and design a clean UI. Then, work with our backend developer to build the UI.
Please provide a link to your:
- Portfolio with relevant projects
- Hourly rate
- Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen
- Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen
Requirements
- Proven experience
- Responsiveness
- English speaker
- Organizing working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc)
Thanks so much!