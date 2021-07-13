UI for Web-based platform

Design Brief

Hi Everyone,

I’m looking for a skilled front-end designer/developer who has experience with web-based projects and chrome extensions.

The assignment is to take existing user stories, collaborate with a team, and design a clean UI. Then, work with our backend developer to build the UI.

Please provide a link to your:

Portfolio with relevant projects

Hourly rate

Delivery estimation for the UI design of a simple screen

Delivery estimation for the UI design of a complex screen

Requirements

Proven experience

Responsiveness

English speaker

Organizing working habits (files, artboard structure, layer names, groups, etc)

Thanks so much!



