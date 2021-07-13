Explainer video for livestreaming

Design Brief

Social Chat enables live shopping experiences empowering retailers with immediate engagement, feedback, and conversion from their audience.

What we need

A short 1-2min explainer video introducing the Social Chat product and its core advantages. After watching the video, the audience should get a good sense of how the product works and its key advantages.

We will collaborate with you on the storyboard, script, and content, but will look to you for best practices in explaining the product and its advantages clearly.

Target Audience

Marketing professionals at large MNCs, online influencers, investors.

Must-haves in video

Actual product screenshots

Professional voiceover (international voice)

Infographics explaining process/pitch

Call to action at the end to install or start a free trial

Additional info

Social Chat is a funded company based in California. We expect to be revising and updating this video 3-4 times over the next 6 months as our product gets fully built out, so a successful project will definitely result in additional work.