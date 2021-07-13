Logos for Three Sites

Design Brief

Hi there,

We are a small company in Greece who is looking for a designer to create logos and typography for three sites.

Our first site is kasseta.gr and we need logos that follow the same pattern or general aesthetic.

Disketa.gr: Disketa means 'disk' and is a new site about videogames that will focus on esports - retro - and original articles. We are thinking of a minimal 3.5 old disk. Faboru.gr: Faboru will be all about Japanese and South Korean culture. K-pop, anime, manga, food, beauty, etc. Fandomzone.gr: Fandom Zone is our umbrella term for the above sites. We are thinking something more 80s, neon, retro wave. Like an old movie or a synth-wave band.

Tags: #80s #retro #synthwave #aesthetic #minimal