Muti Versatile Social Media App

Design Brief

Happy inc is a software startup that is committed to providing users with a social media platform that focuses on diverting user’s attention from likes and followers to self-awareness and personal development. Designed for all, Happy inc provides an alternative to other social media platforms by being mindful of all the adverse effects of excessive use and providing tools for digital well-being. The company was created in response to a pressing issue that needed addressing: there are so many options for social media but none of them focus on the Mental Health of their users. In this age where we're all connected online, it’s important to have a voice advocating for our overall wellness.

Happy inc was founded by CEO and Founder Lexi Baldyga who is a former Mental Health Coach that felt something needed to be done. She was tired of watching her peers idealized their lives through the many offered social media platforms and wanted to create something that would lead to a paradigm shift.

About the Role ✌🏼

Mobile UX Designer :

We are looking for a UX designer who is passionate and motivated by Happy Inc's mission. We are needing a robust, modern design for our new mobile and web application. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to be a part of a mission that will impact the globe.

Responsibilities :

You will be the lead designer in the design of our first healthy social media

Help to define the user model and user interface for Happy inc products and features

Develop high-level and/or detailed storyboards, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.

Evaluate the usability of new and existing products and making constructive suggestions for change.

Design high fidelity prototypes in Figma design tool and Sketch

Incorporate modern design trends in current product

Help design and develop the MVP for the September launch

Experience designing across multiple platforms (Android, IOS, and Web)

Excellent leadership, communication, and collaboration

What you're like :

You are someone who identifies as a jack of all trades

You have a bachelors degree or higher

You have the entrepreneurial spirit

You are extremely creative

You identify as altruistic and philanthropic

You are someone who can work quickly

You are a visionary who can take all situations into consideration

You strongly resonate with the company mission

You live and breathe design and have successfully designed mobile UI and web app UI

Project Terms :

You will receive payment based on completed milestones

3 % equity

You will have access to first-year profits even after the project is completed up to 10%

You will receive compensation based on a package rate that will provide you compensation up to $1,600 for the entire project.

You will receive 3-5 paid lunches throughout the project

Check us out on Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/happyinchq