Web designer needed for food blog

Design Brief

Web designer needed to re-brand and rebuild a food blog website

Suggest and make a mock-up/rough drawing of the proposed web design and new logo based on keywords that we provide to identify the brand. This will include all aspects of the website like the color scheme, typography, mobile responsiveness, etc. Upon agreement of the proposed web design and logo, the web designer will create the website in WordPress (currently using elementor/ or suggest a better alternative). We should be able to own the copyright to the new logo. Guide us on how to better re-brand our website including using the new brand logo, page headers, etc across our social media platforms (youtube, Pinterest, Facebook page, Instagram) Edit all pictures on every post (about 80 posts with varying amounts of photos on each post) and help us post on the newly created website design. Web designers should be able to suggest and provide a custom preset for lightroom/photoshop so that we can have a consistent look that embodies the brand identity.

We are looking for someone that is fun to work with, detail-oriented, and has lots of previous experience working on a food blog website. Thank you!