Design Website Homepage Header

Design Brief

This is a simple project. We need some help designing the header/hero section of our homepage. We are an online education startup for high school students.

We just require the header section (the first thing we see when opening the homepage), not the entire homepage UI.

Here's the brief:

The design should be minimal and clean, but give a very premium feel with a sense of teacher connectedness.

Should be bright and inviting and have a sense of "new".

Maths subjects are our main focus, but we have other subjects like English and science also.

We don't want an overly generic education homepage. We want to capture attention and give a premium feel through design.

Our logo has not been finalized - please leave a placeholder in the meantime.

If you are using images of students, they should be in school uniform.

Files are to be provided in Sketch or Figma format (preferably Sketch)

The budget is 100 USD

Deliverable in 2 weeks

About our brand:

New education startup focusing on online learning for high school students

We aim to deliver a premium experience better than the competition.



