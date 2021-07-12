Back
Design Brief

Figma + Tailwind Sync

We're looking for a UI/UX Designer to upgrade our design system. We currently have a design kit on Figma that will need to be updated to Tailwind styling. Utilizing Tailwind's official Figma kit will likely make this a fairly seamless process. We currently have many different fonts and colors - we're looking to simplify and streamline our design considerably.

The designer working on this project will collaborate directly with the co-founder of the company. If the project goes well, we'd love to collaborate again on larger projects in the near term future. These projects include a website redesign and mobile app design.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
