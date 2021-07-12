Personalizable Illustration Set

Design Brief

Hello,

I'm looking for an illustrator that can create an illustration set that can be personalized based on the looks of people.

For this, I would in the short-term only need to see samples of your work so I know that you can do the style that I'm aiming for (look at the link below for images of the style).

In the long term, I would need base figures in multiple poses with different sets of eyes, hairstyle, gender, and clothing and changeable colors for things such as the skin, eyes, or hair.

I have a longer document where I also included images for the style that I'm looking for so you can see if you would be able to create such a style: Document.

I will share more information with the individuals who are willing to work with me together on this project.

Just as a heads up: The budget for this is not huge, $200-500.

I'm looking forward to anyone willing to work with me together on this exciting project.

Thank you very much for your time and effort.

With kind regards,

Tim Schwarz