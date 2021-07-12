Back
Design Brief

Personalizable Illustration Set

Hello,

I'm looking for an illustrator that can create an illustration set that can be personalized based on the looks of people. 

For this, I would in the short-term only need to see samples of your work so I know that you can do the style that I'm aiming for (look at the link below for images of the style). 

In the long term, I would need base figures in multiple poses with different sets of eyes, hairstyle, gender, and clothing and changeable colors for things such as the skin, eyes, or hair. 

I have a longer document where I also included images for the style that I'm looking for so you can see if you would be able to create such a style: Document.

I will share more information with the individuals who are willing to work with me together on this project. 

Just as a heads up: The budget for this is not huge, $200-500. 

I'm looking forward to anyone willing to work with me together on this exciting project.

Thank you very much for your time and effort.

With kind regards,

Tim Schwarz

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
