Design Brief

Hello,

I need some help with creating CD music covers.

Album is a piano solo album, in the domain of minimalist jazz & world music. I am thinking of a minimalist album cover with no personal photo. Album is an electro-jazz album. The music is very colorful and therefore I am thinking of an album cover with many colors. Also no personal photo.

I'd want to view some of your work so that you might be able to help me.

Thank you very much.