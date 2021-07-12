Website/Logo/Banner for a PS Company

Design Brief

Hello!

This work would be performed directly for our company and not one of our clients. In terms of rates, I am fairly flexible, but I must first have a good grasp of the project scope and overall cost before starting work.

Please forgive the wall of text but I'd like to provide as much detail as possible. I'm more than happy to answer any further questions.

Who we are:

The company is a boutique professional services provider that provides expert consultation around website/application scalability and infrastructure automation.

You'll be working with someone who is technical but has very little understanding of design and is likely to need a bit of hand-holding.

What we have:

There has been a big push to improve our copy and implement a properly designed website to help convert our customers.

We have some new copy, a number of existing articles, and a logo (We aren't particularly happy with it and would like a new one).

What we want:

You do not need to be a developer and this post is not soliciting developers. If you strictly handle design but not development, we already intended to hire a developer after the design is finalized.

A responsive and conversion-oriented home page+ standard blog affair (Blog page, archives, etc) designed for us.

A new logo designed and finalized to be used on the new website and across other sources such as LinkedIn/Slack/etc.

A banner to be utilized for social media, primarily LinkedIn.

The larger overall objective here is to have a well-designed website that will be able to educate and then convert interested parties into paying clients.

It doesn't have to be flashy or fancy, instead, it should be easy to read and easy to parse.

It will be text-heavy, so readability is a big factor It should display properly on a number of different devices (Desktop, mobile, tablet, etc). It should be focused on educating and converting interested parties to paying clients.

I am open to your guidance if you feel additional pages will be needed with particular attention given to data-driven guidance (I.E X tends to work better than Y because of Z data point).

Who we want:

We'd prefer someone who has designed marketing/conversion-oriented sites in the past, particularly for professional services providers.

Important Note: I'm currently in the Central European Timezone so someone who can overlap with at least some of that time zone is an absolute must.

If you feel you'll be able to successfully complete this project, please don't hesitate to send a proposal and we can work towards scheduling a meeting to speak further.

If there is some information missing that is crucial to your understanding of the project and its scope, please don't hesitate to mention it in your proposal.

Thanks!