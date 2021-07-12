Interactive / Motion Coder

Design Brief

Plush Token is looking for a creative freelance coder (no agencies) with a technology background to help us bring to life our vision of tokenizing human life on a blockchain. Plush is a blockchain ecosystem and a DAO that aims to harness the power of collective and artificial intelligence to help families make better parenting and life decisions.

We are a remote-only startup, utilizing Jira, Slack, Zeplin, Sketch, and agile processes to bring this vision to life. Our technology stack: React ( Typescript ), Node.JS, Postgres. We are looking for someone with strong 2D/3D math, 3D models/animation creation experience, WebGL, GLSL, Three.js, Git/GitHub.

If you love crypto, this is one of the most unusual and highly creative projects you will find today. We are not just building another DeFi on blockchain, but looking way into the future, where blockchain tech will be in our everyday lives.

This project will require about 20 hours per week for the next few months. Pay is based on your experience.

We are a technology and creative team with previous success track records, with an agency background and award-winning creative (FWA, Telly, Webby, Cannes Lions, etc.)