Design Brief

Hey!

We're looking for a product (UI/UX) designer to work with our team on a project to build a virtual badminton coaching web app MVP and would love to continue working together in the future post-launch as well.

We have a defined list of features (to share after contact) and need help transitioning from product ideas to wireframes to eventually high-fidelity designs.

We will likely be building this with React!

Thank you in advance.