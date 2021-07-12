Back
Design Brief

Home page redesign

We have started to redesign our home page and need help with the look and feel of the page. We're looking for a modern minimalistic feel with modern colours. It is in the food niche.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 12, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1626046690&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner