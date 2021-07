Design Brief

We need a t-shirt design for a shop with psychology-themed apparel. We would like to see designs that use color and have a solid visual impact along with the slogan.

Ideally, the design is not straightforward, meaning that we like artists who think outside of the box. The slogan that should appear along the design is "Sometimes I wrestle with my demons, sometimes we just cuddle." It should be fun and slightly sarcastic or witty.