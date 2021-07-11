Back
Design Brief

Logo Design

Hi there!

Looking for a logo designer to build the first piece of our brand identity. Should feel modern and convey the emotional connectivity of 'kynekt.' Would like a full color logo.

Thanks

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
C875f5630aec1b5eb36136429e505074
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner