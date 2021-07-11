Design Brief
Logo Design
Hi there!
Looking for a logo designer to build the first piece of our brand identity. Should feel modern and convey the emotional connectivity of 'kynekt.' Would like a full color logo.
Thanks
🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there!
Looking for a logo designer to build the first piece of our brand identity. Should feel modern and convey the emotional connectivity of 'kynekt.' Would like a full color logo.
Thanks