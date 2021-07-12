Design Brief
3D Modeling & Rendering
Needs to hire 2 Freelancers. We are after a 3D character artist to join our team that’s able to achieve the look and feel on the references link: Public Drive
The following software are required:
- Cinema 4D
- Octane
Plus Point:
- Marvelous Designer
- Zbrush
- Substance Painter/Designer
- Mixamo
Skills and Profile:
- Character Rigging
- Character Animation is a plus.
- Affinity for the NFT community.
- Knowledge of the Cryptocurrency world, participation in it is not mandatory.
- Understanding of principles of visual comedy is a plus. Especially the likes Chuck Jones.
- 2D Sketching is wanted but not a must.
- Excellent English skills.
You need to have a portfolio website, Behance, Dribble, Artstation profile, or Instagram. Even better if you are on Foundation, Superrare, or Makersplace.
I have a few questions for all applicants:
When it comes to visuals...
- What makes a great character? What's an all-time example of a great character? What's that this character does so great? Also, from the embedded references. Which one is your favorite and why?
Please include in your proposal
- Case studies
- Character Examples
- The time it took to make them (sketching, modeling, rigging)
- A brief rundown of your workflow.
To prove that you’ve read through the proposal please write “Daffy Duck” at the beginning of your proposal.
Cheers,
Bundls Team