Design Brief

3D Modeling & Rendering

Needs to hire 2 Freelancers. We are after a 3D character artist to join our team that’s able to achieve the look and feel on the references link: Public Drive

The following software are required:

  • Cinema 4D
  • Octane

Plus Point:

  • Marvelous Designer
  • Zbrush
  • Substance Painter/Designer
  • Mixamo

Skills and Profile:

  • Character Rigging
  • Character Animation is a plus.
  • Affinity for the NFT community.
  • Knowledge of the Cryptocurrency world, participation in it is not mandatory.
  • Understanding of principles of visual comedy is a plus. Especially the likes Chuck Jones.
  • 2D Sketching is wanted but not a must.
  • Excellent English skills.

You need to have a portfolio website, Behance, Dribble, Artstation profile, or Instagram. Even better if you are on Foundation, Superrare, or Makersplace.

I have a few questions for all applicants:

When it comes to visuals...

  1. What makes a great character? What's an all-time example of a great character? What's that this character does so great? Also, from the embedded references. Which one is your favorite and why?

Please include in your proposal

  • Case studies
  • Character Examples
  • The time it took to make them (sketching, modeling, rigging)
  • A brief rundown of your workflow.

To prove that you’ve read through the proposal please write “Daffy Duck” at the beginning of your proposal.  

Cheers,

Bundls Team

