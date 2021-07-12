3D Modeling & Rendering

Design Brief

Needs to hire 2 Freelancers. We are after a 3D character artist to join our team that’s able to achieve the look and feel on the references link: Public Drive

The following software are required:

Cinema 4D

Octane

Plus Point:

Marvelous Designer

Zbrush

Substance Painter/Designer

Mixamo

Skills and Profile:

Character Rigging

Character Animation is a plus.

Affinity for the NFT community.

Knowledge of the Cryptocurrency world, participation in it is not mandatory.

Understanding of principles of visual comedy is a plus. Especially the likes Chuck Jones.

2D Sketching is wanted but not a must.

Excellent English skills.

You need to have a portfolio website, Behance, Dribble, Artstation profile, or Instagram. Even better if you are on Foundation, Superrare, or Makersplace.

I have a few questions for all applicants:

When it comes to visuals...

What makes a great character? What's an all-time example of a great character? What's that this character does so great? Also, from the embedded references. Which one is your favorite and why?

Please include in your proposal

Case studies

Character Examples

The time it took to make them (sketching, modeling, rigging)

A brief rundown of your workflow.

To prove that you’ve read through the proposal please write “Daffy Duck” at the beginning of your proposal.

Cheers,

Bundls Team