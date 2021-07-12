Seeking for Graphic Designers

Design Brief

Hey,

This is Alex from Disjoy.co, a small Art Studio in Palm Springs, Ca. Right now, we’re in the process of building our online mark and we want to take you with us. Our site holds artwork, videos, a blog, and a clothing shop alongside a few others. You’re seeing this post because we wanted to know if your designs would look really great on clothes and if people would really want to wear them.

How it works:

Submit your designs to Submission.

Give us 24 hours after submission to take your designs and make them into mockups. We would then contact you to discuss the final details before placing them on our site, making sure everyone agreed. For your peace of mind and protection, there will also be a contract signed by both sides, ensuring that we will not run off with your stuff, while you always remain the owner 100%. At any time you want your work to be taken down from the site for any reason, it will be done within 1 business day of request. No questions asked.

What's in it for you:

You submit your designs and we do the rest. Each time one of your items sells, you will receive a % that goes directly into the payment form you set up prior. You will also be credited with your name under all work posted to the site, making sure you're recognized proper, the way you deserve to be.

What's in it for us:

This makes our store unique and so much better! Not only are there more designs to choose from, but we get to be one of the only places to host such sweet style, from the freshest creators, like you. This helps us grow, and get our name out there.

What's the catch:

No catch. In fact, we are very picky in choosing from our submissions daily, making sure that they go with our style and our message. If you don’t decide to join us, there are no hard feelings and we wish you the best in your career and happiness.

Until next time.

Alex, Founder



