Design Brief

Crypto apps

Hello everyone!

I want to make a business application through which amounts of cryptocurrency are received and sent for investment from users, whether on Android, Apple Store, or the website, with different packages, as well as buying, selling, and exchanging cryptocurrencies. The features of my app should be easy to use in addition to dealing anonymously without KYC tools and able to update by myself. there are competitors, but they are completely different cryptocurrency or lending platforms with the procedures and features of the program and there is no specific deadline for that. Please let me know the approximate cost

Thank you!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 11, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
