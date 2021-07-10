Design Brief
Design for a workplace software product
Hi!
We are looking for a designer to help build out the design for a new workplace software product we are working on. The total body of work will consist of approximately 30-40 screens with significant reusability across screens. This product will be web-based (using React/Chakra) as well as mobile native.
The ideal candidate would be someone who:
- Understands established and modern design patterns for web, iOS, and Android
- Has experience building out a design system as well as shared components for maximum reusability
- Has great communication skills
- Has great attention to detail and a strong work ethic
- Responds promptly
- Can work with some level of ambiguity and can brainstorm to push the design thinking forward
Thanks