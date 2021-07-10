Back
Design Brief

Design for a workplace software product

Hi!

We are looking for a designer to help build out the design for a new workplace software product we are working on. The total body of work will consist of approximately 30-40 screens with significant reusability across screens. This product will be web-based (using React/Chakra) as well as mobile native.

The ideal candidate would be someone who:

  • Understands established and modern design patterns for web, iOS, and Android
  • Has experience building out a design system as well as shared components for maximum reusability
  • Has great communication skills
  • Has great attention to detail and a strong work ethic
  • Responds promptly
  • Can work with some level of ambiguity and can brainstorm to push the design thinking forward

Thanks

