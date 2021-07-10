Design for a workplace software product

Design Brief

Hi!

We are looking for a designer to help build out the design for a new workplace software product we are working on. The total body of work will consist of approximately 30-40 screens with significant reusability across screens. This product will be web-based (using React/Chakra) as well as mobile native.

The ideal candidate would be someone who:

Understands established and modern design patterns for web, iOS, and Android

Has experience building out a design system as well as shared components for maximum reusability

Has great communication skills

Has great attention to detail and a strong work ethic

Responds promptly

Can work with some level of ambiguity and can brainstorm to push the design thinking forward

Thanks