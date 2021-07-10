Cannabis Niche Brand Landing Page

Design Brief

Hello there!

Rick N Morty has an animated portal, and we'd like to have eight portals on the page to show off our apparel. The portals will be side by side, with different variations, and each portal color representing our eight designs. We'd like the landing page to be animated as well, and we're using Shopify. Only serious inquiries will be considered. If you are interested, please send us a rough draft of what you got for us.

Site is https://www.thebudsbrand.com

Thank you



