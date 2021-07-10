Back
Design Brief

Web Design <> Sports Gaming Web App

Hi!

If you enjoy following professional sports and are great at design, please read on and consider the following project. Rate of $65 - $85/hour (must be US-based). Details are listed below.


Project Description:

For a hobby-project Ruby-on-Rails app, I am looking to work with an experienced web designer to help come up with an appropriate and attractive design. A functioning prototype is already done in vanilla Bootstrap 5, but looking to add some style to it.


Project Requirements:

  • Bootstrap 5 based mobile-first responsive design
  • Determine Primary & Secondary theme colors / typography / fonts
  • Design 3 public-facing pages (Single-page Home / Register / Login)
  • Design 5 user logged-in pages
  • Includes both web and responsive mobile versions
  • Delivery of around July 31st


Designer Requirements:

  • Be able to have brainstorm/design sessions virtually (flexible on day/time).
  • Familiarity w/latest design trends and frameworks, including js frameworks and plugins.
  • 3+ years of design experience.
  • US Based (preferably Eastern timezone)
  • Rate of $65 - $85/hour (determined by time to complete / experience)


If you are interested, please apply and provide a link to a portfolio for work and a brief description of yourself. Thanks for looking.

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
