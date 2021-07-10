Web Design <> Sports Gaming Web App

Design Brief

Hi!

If you enjoy following professional sports and are great at design, please read on and consider the following project. Rate of $65 - $85/hour (must be US-based). Details are listed below.





Project Description:

For a hobby-project Ruby-on-Rails app, I am looking to work with an experienced web designer to help come up with an appropriate and attractive design. A functioning prototype is already done in vanilla Bootstrap 5, but looking to add some style to it.





Project Requirements:

Bootstrap 5 based mobile-first responsive design

Determine Primary & Secondary theme colors / typography / fonts

Design 3 public-facing pages (Single-page Home / Register / Login)

Design 5 user logged-in pages

Includes both web and responsive mobile versions

Delivery of around July 31st





Designer Requirements:

Be able to have brainstorm/design sessions virtually (flexible on day/time).

Familiarity w/latest design trends and frameworks, including js frameworks and plugins.

3+ years of design experience.

US Based (preferably Eastern timezone)

Rate of $65 - $85/hour (determined by time to complete / experience)





If you are interested, please apply and provide a link to a portfolio for work and a brief description of yourself. Thanks for looking.