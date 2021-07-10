Design Brief

Front and back wine labels for our House wines for our restaurant chain (Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers)

Wine label 1: Barbera 2021 (front & back label)

Wine label 2: Vermentino 2021 (front & back label)

Both wine bottles will be in glass - antique green (basically dark shade more black than green)

The Barbera will have a red sleeve over the cork.

The Vermentino will have a yellow sleeve over the cork.

The bottle shape for both is a burgundy bottle shape.

Please view our website and insta to get feel for our current branding.

www.gnocchignocchibrothers.com.au















