Design Brief
Wine Labels
Front and back wine labels for our House wines for our restaurant chain (Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers)
Wine label 1: Barbera 2021 (front & back label)
Wine label 2: Vermentino 2021 (front & back label)
Both wine bottles will be in glass - antique green (basically dark shade more black than green)
The Barbera will have a red sleeve over the cork.
The Vermentino will have a yellow sleeve over the cork.
The bottle shape for both is a burgundy bottle shape.
Please view our website and insta to get feel for our current branding.
www.gnocchignocchibrothers.com.au