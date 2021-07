Design Brief

I need a UI design for an IT company. We work on Website, Branding, Mobile APP, eCommerce etc.

We will supply logo, images and contents.

Only one single-page website design (PSD/XD file only). No coding is required. Sections will be a static banner, about us, services, portfolio, testimonials, and contact form.

Please apply with the required time for 1-page design and cost.