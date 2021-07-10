Back
Design Brief

Skincare Artwork Product Design Labels

I'm looking for creative, unique artwork labels (3) for a facial clay mask in an upright resealable pouch packaging 6 x 4 x 2 in. I have logo design completed that I can share with you and I'm looking for the product label design to blend with my logo.

My budget range is $100 - $250 - I'm looking for a simple yet effective attractive label design, please provide recent artwork, if you have completed projects in the beauty industry that is a bonus !!

Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 10, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
