Skincare Artwork Product Design Labels

Design Brief

I'm looking for creative, unique artwork labels (3) for a facial clay mask in an upright resealable pouch packaging 6 x 4 x 2 in. I have logo design completed that I can share with you and I'm looking for the product label design to blend with my logo.

My budget range is $100 - $250 - I'm looking for a simple yet effective attractive label design, please provide recent artwork, if you have completed projects in the beauty industry that is a bonus !!