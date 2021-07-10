Logo and Design

Design Brief

Hi,

I would like a new logo design.

I am an artist and I work with interactive visuals and sound (using technology to detect movement - keywords: motion tracking, Kinect camera, sensors, interactive technology). The performer's movement then affects the visuals/sound installation. I want to direct this concept to events (fairs/expos - the audience interacts) and not just stage performance (the performer/dancer interacts)

My current logo on my website www.aidanboyle.de simply has my initials "ab", so perhaps "ab" Interactive or "ab Move" or similar.

Or maybe it's time to give my brand a name like "Move" or "Motion Interactive", "Interactive Performance" or similar and get rid of the "ab".

I am just coming out of more than a year of Corona lockdown, so my budget is limited to $250!

Please get in touch with your concept ideas and timeline!