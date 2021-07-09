Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for a new bicycle brand

We are urgently looking for a vintage/retro illustrator to design posters, notebook covers, and prints on giveaways of a new premium steel road bicycle brand shop. Contact me for more info.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055b8e7408350>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner