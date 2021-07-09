Search result page redesign w/ Material

Design Brief

Redesign of web application front end for a popular travel site (search results template)

Site URL: https://bit.ly/3hUHOWE

Our award-winning travel site serves millions of users each year and has been featured on Mashable, Fox News, Forbes, VentureBeat, Gizmodo, and more.

We are looking for a modern, fresh new front-end design in Sketch or Figma, that we will be readily converted to React.

Since our search result pages are by far the most popular, we will start with the redesign of this template. The other templates (home page, blog, etc.) will be a separate phase 2 project.

Our site earns revenue from display ads, and the new design will strategically incorporate ad units within the content and our goal is to maximize impressions and clicks.

Requirements:

Uses Google’s material design library for our UI components, for a simple clean design that is familiar to most users on the web

Super user friendly, our audience tends to be technically unsavvy, and the older demographic

Views for desktop, mobile, and tablet - in portrait and landscape, although most of our users are mobile and all elements should have better tap targets and font sizes than our existing

Components include breadcrumbs, search box, filters, results grid, map, content modules, loaders/transitions, card carousels, links, and display ads

New iconography (transportation, taxis, cities), color scheme, branding, typography

Sites to be used for inspiration:

Google Flights

Rome2Rio

Omio

Deliverable: Files in Sketch (preferred) or Figma