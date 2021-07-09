Looking for an Illustrator

Design Brief

Looking for magic! An illustrator/designer familiar in the vintage/retro style for DryHero.com

DryHero is my little water damage cleanup company and would like an old-school mascot. Something very light on the superhero vibe, holding an umbrella. Should appeal to female clients, so nothing heavy, no rippling muscles, no power poses. Hoping for a tasteful, iconic, welcoming, simple design.

Thank you, this gig could change alter the trajectory of your life! ...or not