Design Brief

Looking for an Illustrator

Looking for magic! An illustrator/designer familiar in the vintage/retro style for DryHero.com

DryHero is my little water damage cleanup company and would like an old-school mascot. Something very light on the superhero vibe, holding an umbrella. Should appeal to female clients, so nothing heavy, no rippling muscles, no power poses. Hoping for a tasteful, iconic, welcoming, simple design.

Thank you, this gig could change alter the trajectory of your life! ...or not

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
