Design Brief

Branding for a new company

I need a designer/branding expert to craft a brand book for us. This will include creating a logo and color palettes and pretty much everything else that goes into the creative needs.

This is for a healthcare company that's focused on healing. Ideally, I'd like someone who can work with watercolor, abstract, and modern designs.

Please share your profile/portfolio or a sample of your work and I'll share my mood board for this project with you.

Looking forward to working with you!

EDIT: Thank you for the overwhelming responses. Since this is a pilot, we have a tight budget, of less than $200, so do keep that in mind.

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
