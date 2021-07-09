Branding for a new company

Design Brief

I need a designer/branding expert to craft a brand book for us. This will include creating a logo and color palettes and pretty much everything else that goes into the creative needs.

This is for a healthcare company that's focused on healing. Ideally, I'd like someone who can work with watercolor, abstract, and modern designs.

Please share your profile/portfolio or a sample of your work and I'll share my mood board for this project with you.

Looking forward to working with you!

EDIT: Thank you for the overwhelming responses. Since this is a pilot, we have a tight budget, of less than $200, so do keep that in mind.