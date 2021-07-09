Scientific illustrations for Pitch Deck

Design Brief

We're preparing an investor pitch deck for a biotech company. We want a professional-looking PowerPoint presentation.

Some of the concepts require illustration. I'd like a 'try out' with 2 or 3 versions of one illustration. If we like the work then we will negotiate for the whole presentation to be similarly upgraded - which is obviously a bigger job.

We already have a logo, so we want the look to fit with that.

Here is a link to the landing page so that you can see the logo: https://www.ascidian-tx.com/

Looking for something 'clean' and scientific.