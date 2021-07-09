Back
Design Brief

Illustrations for ReadMe landing page

Hi,

I am looking for a freelancer who has experience working on ReadMe to create a cool landing page, custom redirection and overall look and feel of the ReadMe instance.

Thanks!

Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 09, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
