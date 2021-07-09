UX/UI Design - SaaS application

Design Brief

About Merri:

Merri is revolutionizing how events are designed, planned, and booked in the digital age. We are streamlining the historically non-digital live events industry through a first-of-its-kind interactive 3D platform. Our integrated workflows and collaboration tools bring venues, vendors, and event hosts onto a single platform, creating the only centralized platform for information, processes, and tools across the entire events ecosystem.

About the Role:

Merri is looking for a part-time (20-50 hours per month) UX/UI Designer to help us design, test, and implement new features and products.

You will be responsible for all UX/UI design for our core products and partner portals. This includes everything in our web application, marketplace, and our 3D visualization application. We’re looking for an ambitious, seasoned, and passionate Designer who is obsessed with simplifying complex tech through design.

You will work with our Director of Product and Engineering team on all new feature development, taking our requirements and workshopping potential solutions with us. You will lead design sessions that tie in qualitative and quantitative data around user behavior to guide the conversation, and balance business requirements with tech limitations to come up with best design implementation for all stakeholders.

Most importantly, you are able to work quickly and iterate on concepts constantly.

The ideal candidate has experience in both SaaS and Marketplace design, with game design experience a HUGE plus.