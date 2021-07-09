Product Designer - Freelance

Design Brief

Atomic Health is a digital design firm helping companies at the intersection of healthcare and technology design digital products and brands.

We are a premium design partner to leading healthcare companies at the forefront of innovation and impact.

We're looking for a talented Product Design Freelancer to help us design beautiful, delightful and accessible product experiences for existing and new clients. Our projects span patient experience, clinical workflow, population health, healthcare IT, digital health and everything in between.

The Work:

Collaborate with client-side product managers, UX researchers, developers and business stakeholders to create beautiful, thoughtful and elegant user interfaces across a variety of projects and product lifecycles.

Support client projects across the entire design process, including fidelity wireframes, prototyping, visual design, interaction design and dev/design hand-off.

Build, maintain and evolve design systems in support of empowering clients to scale their design voice and UX principles across their entire software ecosystem.

Your Experience:

5+ years of UI/UX or Product Design experience in SaaS, Mobile and Web presence.

Strong portfolio demonstrating ability to create top-notch UI through craft, empathy and taste.

Experience in utilizing the full power of Figma, including auto layout, variants, libraries and other aspects of creating a robust design system built for scale.

Availability during EST working hours - preferably based in the U.S.

Experience in designing accessible web and mobile applications.

Desire to work in an industry that impacts the quality, modernization and delivery of U.S. healthcare.

Would be great if you also have:

Prior agency experience and ability to work across a variety of projects, processes and business contexts.

Experience in digital health, healthcare IT or U.S. healthcare industry.

Ability to prototype IX specifications with motion design tools (After Effects, etc).

We look forward to hearing from you.