Design Brief
Website Landing Page - Gaming
I'm looking for a redesign of my current gaming website, only for the home page.
It needs to be dark background/bright accent colours, with a harsh/extreme/gaming feel to it.
Here is my current site: Link
Please include a pricing structure breakdown*** and an example of your work.
Requirements:
- 1 Page (Home Page)
- Redesign
- Website structure [Header/NavBar] [Description] [Table] [Footer]
Budget $250
Projects I like (no animation is required)
https://dribbble.com/shots/15756678-Overplay-Branding
https://dribbble.com/shots/4215037-Bold-X-SPACED-Homepage-submission
https://dribbble.com/shots/4537590-Nike-Vapormax-Product-Page
Thank you.