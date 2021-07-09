Website Landing Page - Gaming

Design Brief

I'm looking for a redesign of my current gaming website, only for the home page.

It needs to be dark background/bright accent colours, with a harsh/extreme/gaming feel to it.

Here is my current site: Link

Please include a pricing structure breakdown*** and an example of your work.

Requirements:

1 Page (Home Page)

Redesign

Website structure [Header/NavBar] [Description] [Table] [Footer]

Budget $250

Projects I like (no animation is required)

https://dribbble.com/shots/15756678-Overplay-Branding

https://dribbble.com/shots/4215037-Bold-X-SPACED-Homepage-submission

https://dribbble.com/shots/4537590-Nike-Vapormax-Product-Page

Thank you.