Character Illustration for Landing Page

Design Brief

There will be a 5 stage roadmap on the illustration, the character will be born, transform into something else in 5 stages. There will be some background elements and the adaptability of everything to cover a complete webpage is key here. Mobile experience should be the same too. Small animation elements and some fancy stuff will be a big plus in the experience.

So web design skills and using those skills to have maximum impact on the website are a little related to the experience of the candidate. There will be really few details and subpages. So it will be simple on the design/code side but artistic skills should be a key element here.

I can show some examples and give details about them. To sum up; 5 figures of a character/animal with great artistic ability and background to use as a roadmap and small interaction of the illustrations with the webpage or user.