Fire Academy Flag

Design Brief

Hi my name's Ricky I'm in the fire academy right now and we've been given the task of making a class flag which has become tradition for every class; the flag would fly every day we have PT. I'm interested in seeing if someone could sketch up a few designs which I could pass through the class for approval the flag size would be 3x5 ft just to give you some idea of the canvas size I'm pretty broke at the moment but I'd be willing to put up $50 maximum if it could be sent to me digitally as a pdf or download that'd be great because the design has to be uploaded digitally on the flag website I will be using.