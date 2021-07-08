Illustrations for a deck of cards

Design Brief

Hello designers,

We are a design and build workshop in San Francisco, and will be celebrating 25 years in operation in September. We're searching for an icon designer who can quickly produce approximately 25 icon designs that represent our products, relationships, longevity and commitment to our customers. These will be used on a deck of cards, and possibly t-shirts.

We especially identify with the longevity and permanence of classic logos like Italian vintage moto, espresso makers, Eames chairs... etc.

Looking to hire ASAP!

Thank you, Julie