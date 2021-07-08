Back
Design Brief

Design for a growing Baseball Brand

Design tasks include:

  • Social Post Templates & Carousels
  • Sales Presentations / Infographics
  • Web Banners
  • Email Campaigns
  • Website and UI updates
  • New Web Pages and Interaction Screens
  • Private Label Product Designs
  • Clothing / Product mockups
  • Vector Product Models

And a whole bunch more!

We're looking for someone who can commit 15 - 20+ hours each week! We would love for this to be an ongoing partnership! If interested, reach out!

Looking to get started ASAP.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 27 days left
Date posted
Jul 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Dcce83ac758dd43d69cb3d4101110419
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner