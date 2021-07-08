Back
Design Brief

Logo for CPA Network - fivestarads.io

Hi! I need a designer to deliver something awesome for Five Star Ads, an upcoming CPA network. I no longer have much time left over for design that's why I need to outsource some work.

We will even need a professional experienced designer to design the landing page for us. First, we want to order the logotype.

I pay project-based, you will still get the same amount of money if you can do it in 10 minutes or 10 hours, I don't care as long its high quality. I like flexible designers that can deliver quality fast. I have lots of jobs upcoming weeks.

Tell me how fast you can deliver, and to what price.

