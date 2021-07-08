The Yarn and Knitting Store

Design Brief

I need a designer to create a logo, both 1x1 and 1x5 for various usage. A color palette for the small homely yarn and knitting store as well as the website. I also need a layout for the website.

Nothing is designed as of yet but the buzzword is SIMPLE and EASY.

As knitters are very adept in algorithms of turning yarn into sweaters they are not all comfortable with online shopping.

The customer is a small startup hoping to conquer the world, one step at a time, hopefully with a good support crew to follow as it grows.