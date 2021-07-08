Brand Logo - Typography Design

Design Brief

This brand design is for a "gaming energy drink mix" company.

I would like the logo to represent more than just a gaming energy drink company, we should be able to use the logo for other merchandise such as clothes, esports, and other gaming accessories.

Our mascot was designed to not just be a brand image but we wanted people to look at it and know that it is our brand. However, I get the feeling that it is too plain but we would like to still incorporate it somehow in the logo even if you have to change it around or redesign it your own way. We need a Typography designer too because we want to make sure the brand name will stand out on products.

The goal for the logo design is to create something that makes people want to buy our brand on the first impression. We’re looking for something that is unique, maybe with a little Japanese touch to it. Also, after the logo is completed we will be needing someone that can design two product labels for the energy drink mix (not sure if you can do that too), but the logo design will be important to the label design process.

As of right now, we do not have any brand colors and we give freelancers full creative control of the direction of the designs.

Our website will have the brand mascot or logo design in the middle of the header so it's important to us that the design of both stands out because that will be the first thing visitors will notice.

Current Mascot: https://ibb.co/1fBNvKV

Brand Colors: We’re unsure

Brand Category: Gaming/Esports/Streaming

Brand Type: Typography (include mascot if needed or edit mascot)

Files: Vector Files, Souce Files. (We currently use Adobe Illustrator)

Other: Minimalistic, Masculine, and Fun

Best Regards,

Clint.