Golf Logo Animation Intro

Design Brief

We have a golf outing each year and we'd like to make our existing logo animated for introductions.

Our logo includes a Golfer who just took a swing at a golf ball. We'd like to have the animation take the swing at the ball and maybe have the ball fly at the screen (end-user/viewer).

The "Big R Invitational" can then come in later after the swing. The "R" stands for "Ryan Thomas". If the full name could somehow be incorporated, that would be awesome.

Creative ideas are welcome.

Thank you!