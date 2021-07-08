Wellness Mobile App

Design Brief

This is a two-part project.

We are looking to create animation for our logo on our splash screen. It's 4 congratulations screens which currently are pop-ups and animation for two upgrade sections.

Congratulations - We need to animate a successful login image, a star, a rocket, a mail/envelope. We currently have popups but are looking for a similar animation. 2 Upgrade Screens - Slow-moving animation as it stays on screen and could be animated star with clouds and a moving box.

We also have 4 images that need tweaking so that they move up and down or side to side.

We have accessed some Lottie files but are looking for someone experienced. Our project is built on react native so we will require JSON files, as well as other required versions.



