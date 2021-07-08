Back
We are all about supercharging tech-based businesses. But make no mistake, software development is just a part of what we do at Startup House.

Our mission is to deliver all-around support for startups at all stages of development.

We're currently searching for a Product Designer Freelancer who will help us create great products for our existing and new clients. We would like you to join our awesome team for a 2-months project (full-time).

Responsibilities:

  • Owning the overall end-to-end process of user experience creation working with clients.
  • Envisioning and creating flawless experiences, intuitive interfaces, and engaging.
  • interactions for multiple platforms (web and mobile).

Requirements:

  • 4+ years of commercial UX/UI or Product Design experience.
  • Marvelous UX and UI portfolio presenting your process and track of thought – we’d love to take a look at your work.
  • Great skills in using prototyping and design tools (preferably Figma).
  • Proactivity and high level of organization of your own work, with strong skills in time management and planning.
  • Readiness to work in a dynamic environment – seriously, we’re still growing as a company, so you have to be flexible when it comes to rapid changes.
  • C1+ in both Polish and English – we work internationally, so that’s a must.

Nice to have:

  • Experience with UX research and user testing.
  • Familiarity with front-end code (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and web / mobile-based environments.
  • Knowledge of other design software (Miro, InVision, Zeplin, UseBerry).
  • Interest in usability, new technologies, and startups!


Message project owner
