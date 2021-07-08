Design Brief

We are all about supercharging tech-based businesses. But make no mistake, software development is just a part of what we do at Startup House.

Our mission is to deliver all-around support for startups at all stages of development.

We're currently searching for a Product Designer Freelancer who will help us create great products for our existing and new clients. We would like you to join our awesome team for a 2-months project (full-time).

Responsibilities:

Owning the overall end-to-end process of user experience creation working with clients.

Envisioning and creating flawless experiences, intuitive interfaces, and engaging.

interactions for multiple platforms (web and mobile).

Requirements:

4+ years of commercial UX/UI or Product Design experience.

Marvelous UX and UI portfolio presenting your process and track of thought – we’d love to take a look at your work.

Great skills in using prototyping and design tools (preferably Figma).

Proactivity and high level of organization of your own work, with strong skills in time management and planning.

Readiness to work in a dynamic environment – seriously, we’re still growing as a company, so you have to be flexible when it comes to rapid changes.

C1+ in both Polish and English – we work internationally, so that’s a must.

Nice to have:

Experience with UX research and user testing.

Familiarity with front-end code (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and web / mobile-based environments.

Knowledge of other design software (Miro, InVision, Zeplin, UseBerry).

Interest in usability, new technologies, and startups!



