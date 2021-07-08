Flyer design needed

Design Brief

Hello there,

For my fitness business, I'm looking for flyer design with the potential of a rebrand over the next two years. I'm a personal trainer working at Virgin Active in Media City, with plans to become a holistic personal trainer in the next two years.

I'm looking for a more holistic design than the 'in your face' loud and colorful design found with most commercial personal trainers to attract premium clients. Color schemes include white, cream, dark green, and brown, among others. I'd want something classy, but not so much that my commercial clients would be turned off.

Thanks!