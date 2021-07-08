Simple branding for a wine importer

Design Brief

Hi,

The Taiwanese importer specializes in Hungarian wines, as well as a few from the United States.

We're looking for a simple logo that includes the following components:

Logo

Social media templates (5)

Paper bag design

1 bottle wine box design

Business card

What we would want to see in the logo:

We'd like a shield-based logo with a grape and a hand, implying that the majority of our wines are hand-picked, artisan wines. Another element should be a bull in some form; our best-selling wines are made from the famous Hungarian Bull's Blood, and we want our consumers to understand the connection. The third element should have something to do with winemaking or vineyards. Because the brand is located in Taipei, authentic mandarin characters should be included in the font.

Already have a basic direction in mind: Sample.

Project budget is $400 maximum.