Design Brief
Simple branding for a wine importer
Hi,
The Taiwanese importer specializes in Hungarian wines, as well as a few from the United States.
We're looking for a simple logo that includes the following components:
- Logo
- Social media templates (5)
- Paper bag design
- 1 bottle wine box design
- Business card
What we would want to see in the logo:
- We'd like a shield-based logo with a grape and a hand, implying that the majority of our wines are hand-picked, artisan wines.
- Another element should be a bull in some form; our best-selling wines are made from the famous Hungarian Bull's Blood, and we want our consumers to understand the connection.
- The third element should have something to do with winemaking or vineyards.
- Because the brand is located in Taipei, authentic mandarin characters should be included in the font.
Already have a basic direction in mind: Sample.
Project budget is $400 maximum.