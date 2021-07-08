Back
Design Brief

Social Media Branding Design

Looking for graphic designers and artists to create a customized set of social media templates, with a total of 10-20 designs depending on the quality of work. We're not looking for designers that use Canva.

The templates will need to be customized to the company's needs and deliver on a number of components:

  • Brand Alignment
  • Colour assessment
  • Quality and Professionalism

Similar templates of what we're looking for in general are provided, but if chosen, we'll offer additional details on color profiles and designs. We'd want to keep the color profile the same, but we'd like something that's more eye-catching and vibrant.

Colors currently in use:

  • WEB HTML #b37c82
  • WEB HTML #16203b
  • WEB HTML #bb5f48
  • WEB HTML #1e3c5e
  • WEB HTML #26626c
  • WEB HTML #F3F4F6


Project status
Open - 29 days left
Date posted
Jul 08, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
