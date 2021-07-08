Social Media Branding Design

Design Brief

Looking for graphic designers and artists to create a customized set of social media templates, with a total of 10-20 designs depending on the quality of work. We're not looking for designers that use Canva.

The templates will need to be customized to the company's needs and deliver on a number of components:

Brand Alignment

Colour assessment

Quality and Professionalism

Similar templates of what we're looking for in general are provided, but if chosen, we'll offer additional details on color profiles and designs. We'd want to keep the color profile the same, but we'd like something that's more eye-catching and vibrant.

Colors currently in use:

WEB HTML #b37c82

WEB HTML #16203b

WEB HTML #bb5f48

WEB HTML #1e3c5e

WEB HTML #26626c

WEB HTML #F3F4F6



