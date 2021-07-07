Back
Design Brief

CRM System / Saas

I'm looking to build a SaaS web app to help business owners run their business on ****.

For this project, I would have liked, in the first part, a designer who, working together, could define each functionality, screen, and user flow, in order to deliver a functional prototype with the main functionalities of our final product.

Developers will be able to fully understand and integrate the functionalities of the product.

I would like the front-web and the back-end of the client.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 28 days left
Date posted
Jul 07, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
Data?1610734350&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner