Designer Needed for an Existing App

Design Brief

We have an app on the App Store called YOLO.Give. We are a nonprofit organization that leverages behavioral science and social integration to motivate people to donate to other nonprofits and have fun in the process. Our existing app is designed around the premise of challenges that people compete in. Each challenge is also has a giving element. For example, the last challenge we ran was to do 9 workouts in 30 days. With each workout, you also donated a meal to an underserved kid in New Orlean's 9th ward. Our initial customers loved it!

Now, we want to heighten the experience to include new gamification techniques, such as earning badges (or what we call "Stickers") for various challenge milestones. These could include being ranked in 1st place, first to complete challenges, 5 workouts in a row, supercharging your giving to double the meals you donate, etc.

We need a designer to take our current designs (created in Adobe tools) and build us the next version so we can get developers cranking on v2 of the YOLO.Give app.